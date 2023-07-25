Texas Rangers lineup for July 25, 2023 against the Houston Astros: starting pitchers are Yerry Rodriguez for the Rangers and J.P. France for the Astros.

After last night’s action, the Rangers will look to even the series in Houston. On the plus side, Adolis Garcia is back. However, the pitching is likely to be challenging, with Yerry Rodriguez starting. He is likely opening for Cody Bradford or possibly Owen White. Who’s the say? Its a mystery.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Jankowski — LF

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Heim — C

Duran — SS

Garver — DH

Taveras — CF

7:10 p.m. Central start time. Astros are -145 favorites.