Alex Speas optioned, Spencer Howard recalled

The Texas Rangers have recalled pitcher Spencer Howard from AAA Round Rock, the team announced today. To make room for him on the active roster, the Rangers have optioned pitcher Alex Speas to AAA Round Rock.

Once again, the Rangers are swapping out optionable bullpen arms in order to get fresh reinforcements up. Speas pitched yesterday against the Astros, so he’s the odd man out. Speas was very impressive in his major league debut, but then in the next two games struggled. He will presumably get another chance soon enough.

As for Howard, he was called up in early June, retired one of 7 batters faced against the Rays, and was sent back down to the minors. He started the year on the 60 day injured list, and in 18.1 IP for Round Rock over 9 games, he has a 5.40 ERA. During his time with Round Rock has struck out 30 of 75 batters, which is good, but has also walked 7 batters and allowed 7 home runs, which is bad.

He will keep a bullpen spot occupied for a brief period of time.