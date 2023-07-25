59-43 - Rangers stifled in 4-3 loss to Houston

The Texas Rangers scored three runs but the Houston Astros scored four runs.

It’s interesting that it was mostly the offense that let the Rangers down on a night where they were forced into an Oops! All Relievers game. And yet, a game started by Yerry Rodriguez, with long men to follow in one of the league’s thinnest bullpens, you certainly don’t expect to see a tally in the win column. Even though it ended up close in the end, you didn’t.

Anyway, the division lead is one game with one game remaining in this series.

Player of the Game: Mitch Garver hit a two-run dong in the 9th to momentarily provide the treacherous taste of hope but Texas was just one baserunner short of a comeback.

Up Next: The finale will pit LHP Andrew Heaney against LHP Framber Valdez. First pitch from Minute Maid Park is once again set for 7:10 pm CT.