Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Jeff Wilson observes that no matter what happens tonight the Rangers will still be in first place when they leave Houston... they just might be tied for first place.

Ken Rosenthal says that the Rangers have had a magical season, the Astros haven’t, and yet still somehow they’re just hanging in there.

Squeaking in under the wire, the Rangers signed 11th round draft pick Maxton Martin just before Tuesday’s deadline.

Alex Speas was sent back to the minors with instructions to use his fastball more and throw it for strikes, with Spencer Howard replacing him in the bullpen for what is probably going to be a just a bit while Josh Sborz goes on a rehab assignment.

Bruce Bochy is a touch frustrated about last night’s loss to Houston, noting that first strike calls haven’t been going the Rangers’ way and that the replay call was pretty aggravating.

Evan Grant put together a Shohei Ohtani trade that the algorithm at Baseball Trade Value’s trade simulator calls a “moderate overpay” but I call “let’s do that.”