Heim exits game with wrist soreness

Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim left tonight’s game against the Houston Astros with wrist soreness. Heim exited the game in the top of the fourth inning after a swing. He was replaced by Sam Huff, who ended up striking our while finishing Heim’s at bat, but then blasted a 450 foot home run his next time up.

One has to be concerned about the possibility of a hamate issue, given the circumstances. That would likely sideline Heim for four to six weeks, with Mitch Garver and Sam Huff handling catching duties.

It has been a breakout year for Heim, who was voted in as an All Star starter earlier this month. His presence would be missed if he ends up on the shelf.

We will update when more info is available.