Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

The Silver Boot has returned to relevance, with the Rangers trouncing the Astros to stave off Houston’s bid to tie up the division, normally mild mannered Marcus Semien getting tossed and a benches clearing... well, not brawl, but the teams definitely simmered at each other.

Semien didn’t get tossed without putting some runs on the scoreboard, so I guess it would have sucked if he’d gotten himself run right after he got beaned.

Apparently, catcher Martin Maldonado reminding Semien of the time he spent in Oakland is all it took for him to go ham and then get run from the game.

Jonah Heim left the game in the middle of an at-bat with what is reported to be a sore left wrist, which could create roster problems if he needs to go on the IL.

Shohei Ohtani is reportedly off the market with sources claiming that the Angels will be buyers at the trade deadline.

Kevin Sherrington talks Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander with Ohtani no longer available, plus the need to shore up the bullpen somehow.