Minor league update for July 26, 2023

Aidan Curry started for Down East and was terrific, striking out eight in 4.2 scoreless innings while issuing two walks. Kai Wynyard went 1.1 IP, striking out two and allowing four runs.

Anthony Gutierrez had a hit. Ian Moller had a walk and a stolen base.

Down East box score

Nick Lockhart allowed a pair of solo homers in 3.1 IP, striking out three.

Cody Freeman was 2 for 4 with a double. Abi Ortiz had a hit and a walk. Daniel Mateo had a hit.

Hickory box score

Ryan Garcia started for Frisco, allowing 5 runs in 4.1 IP, walking three, giving up two homers and striking out one. Michael Brewer walked four and allowed a homer and two runs in 0.2 IP. Matt Bush struck out three in two scoreless innings. Robby Ahlstrom allowed a run in 0.2 IP, striking out two and walking one. Justin Slated allowed two runs in 1.1 IP.

Evan Carter was 2 for 5 with a grand slam, a double and a walk. Thomas Saggese was 3 for 5 with a homer. Luisangel Acuna was 4 for 5 with double, a homer, and two stolen bases. Aaron Zavala drew a pair of walks.

Frisco box score

Josh Sborz, on a rehab outing for Round Rock, threw a scoreless inning, striking out one. John King threw two shutout innings. Grant Anderson allowed a solo homer and struck out two in 1.2 IP.

Bubba Thompson was 2 for 5 with a triple. Justin Foscue had a hit and a pair of walks. Blaine Crim was 2 for 3 with two walks.

Round Rock box score