Santana to Milwaukee, per reports

Carlos Santana has been traded to the Milwaukee Brewers from the Pittsburgh Pirates, per reports. The 37 year old first baseman was signed to a one year, $6.75 million deal this past offseason by the Pirates, and while they were surprise contenders for the first month of the year, they’ve since plummeted in the standings and are in last place in the N.L. Central.

Santana has slashed .235/.321/.412 this season in 94 games for the Pirates, but has accumulated a 1.5 bWAR on the year due to being graded well above average defensively. While his 98 OPS+ on the year isn’t great, it is better than all but two Pirates who have logged at least 120 plate appearances on the year. The Brewers also have first baseman Rowdy Tellez on the injured list, so Santana can help fill that hole.

In return, the Pirates get 18 year old shortstop Jhonny Severino. Severino has a .250/.389/.583 slash line in 52 plate appearances in the ACL this year, and got a $1.23 million signing bonus from Milwaukee in the 2022 J-2 signing period.