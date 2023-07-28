Friday morning Rangers links

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers were off yesterday.

Evan Grant offers up some “Ohtani alternatives” for the Rangers at the deadline now that the Angels are apparently keeping their star.

Jeff Wilson says Rangers officials are in San Diego ready to hammer out some deadline deals in his Friday newsletter.

And MLB Pipeline has a list of each team’s hottest pitching prospect.

And thaaaat’s about all there is this morning.

The Rangers start up a series against the Padres tonight at 8:40 with Dane Dunning on the mound for Texas.

Happy Friday.