Marlins acquire Robertson from Mets

The New York Mets have traded reliever David Robertson to the Miami Marlins, in a reversal of the normal buyer/seller roles these teams have.

The 38 year old Robertson was signed to a one year, $10 million deal by the Mets this offseason, and has filled in as the closer in the absence of Edwin Diaz in 2023. While Robertson has a 2.05 ERA this year, that’s a little misleading, as he sports a 2.99 xERA and a 3.60 FIP. Still, he is a solid veteran reliever who has extensive postseason experience, including with the Phillies last year. Robertson is someone who we figured the Rangers would have interest in.

In return, the Mets receive infielder Marco Vargas and catcher Ronald Hernandez, both of whom are teenagers who are excelling in the Florida Complex League. Baseball America has Vargas as the #14 prospect in the Marlins system.