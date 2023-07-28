Minor league update for 7/27/23

Bubba Hoopii-Tuionetoa threw a scoreless inning for Down East, striking out one.

Gleider Figuereo was 2 for 4 with a walk and a double. Anthony Gutierrez had a hit. Zion Bannister homered.

Jose Corniell started for Hickory, allowing three runs on a pair of home runs, striking out six, and walking one in three innings.

Cam Cauley was 2 for 4 with a homer. Abi Ortiz had a hit. Tucker Mitchell had a homer and a walk. Daniel Mateo had a double.

For Frisco Antoine Kelly went 1.1 scoreless innings, striking out three and walking one.

Luisangel Acuna and Thomas Saggese each doubled. Evan Carter walked.

For Round Rock, Marc Church went two innings, walking one and striking out two while allowing one run. Jake Latz allowed a run in three innings, walking three. Joe Barlow’s struggles continued, as he allowed three runs in two innings, striking out two. Ian Kennedy threw a scoreless inning, striking out one. Alex Speas walked two in 0.1 IP, allowing four runs. Chase Lee allowed a run in 0.2 IP, walking a batter.

J.P. Martinez tripled, stole a base and had two walks. Jonathan Ornelas was 3 for 4 with a triple and a stolen base. Dustin Harris had a pair of hits.

In our Sebastian Walcott Watch, Sebastian Walcott was 0 for 3, dropping his ACL OPS to exactly 1000.

