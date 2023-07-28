Lynn/Kelly close to being sent to LAD, per Rosenthal

MLB Trade Rumors: Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly of the Chicago White Sox are generating a “lot of interest/activity”, according to Jon Heyman on Twitter. The White Sox already have done a starter/reliever package trade this week, with Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez being sent to the Anaheim Angels. Heyman says that Lynn and Kelly could be dealt separately or together.

The Rangers, of course, are listed by Heyman as a team that could be a fit, along with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Houston Astros, the Tampa Bay Rays and the Baltimore Orioles. Really, almost every contender is in the market for both starting and relief pitching, so Chicago is likely talking to just about everyone.

Lynn, of course, had a terrific two year run with the Rangers before being traded to the White Sox for current Ranger start Dane Dunning. Lynn is in the second year of a 2 year, $38 million deal that has a $19 million team option for 2024 that is expected to be declined. Lynn has had a rough 2023 campaign, putting up a 6.47 ERA and a 5.22 FIP while giving up the most hits in the American League and the most earned runs and home runs in the majors. He also has allowed 20 runs in 16.2 IP over his last three starts. Ken Rosenthal wrote earlier this week, though, that teams see some things they like in Lynn, adding that “[e]scaping the White Sox’s losing culture might help him.”

I was about to write about Joe Kelly, and then saw this tweet from Ken Rosenthal that said they were close being dealt to the Dodgers. Which means Lynn and Kelly wouldn’t be coming to Texas. So who cares now.