Graveman to the Astros, per report

The Houston Astros have traded for relief pitcher Kendall Graveman from the Chicago White Sox, per Jeff Passan on Twitter. Passan says that the ChiSox are getting catcher Korey Lee in the deal.

This is a reunion for the Astros and Graveman. Houston acquired the righthander at the trade deadline in 2021, along with Rafael Montero, in exchange for Joe Smith and Abraham Toro. The trade resulted in backlash amongst Mariners players at the time, as they felt the front office was showing a lack of faith in their surprisingly good showing up to that point by selling rather than buying, particularly in regards to Graveman, who was well-liked and having a breakout year.

After the 2021 season Graveman signed a 3 year, $24 million deal with the White Sox, so he is under team control through next year. The 32 year old has a 3.48 ERA on the season in 44 innings, but is also sporting a 4.85 FIP and 4.32 xERA.

Lee, 25, was the 32nd overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, and was on Baseball America’s top 100 prospect list prior to the 2022 season. Lee appeared in 12 games in the majors for Houston in 2022, slashing .160/.192/.240, but hasn’t appeared in the majors this year. He is slashing .283/.328/.406 for Sugar Land this year.