Texas Rangers lineup for July 28, 2023 against the San Diego Padres: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Joe Musgrove for the Padres.

The Rangers start a three game set in San Diego tonight. Texas wants to win some games. So does San Diego.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Jankowski — LF

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Grossman — DH

Garver — C

Duran — SS

Taveras — CF

8:40 p.m. Central start time. The Padres are favorites at -165.