Sborz active, Heim to i.l., Thompson up, White down

The Texas Rangers have activated pitcher Josh Sborz from the injured list and have placed catcher Jonah Heim on the injured list. To replace Heim on the active roster, the Rangers have called up outfielder Bubba Thompson from AAA Round Rock. To make room for Sborz on the active roster, the Rangers have optioned pitcher Owen White to AAA Round Rock.

Heim left Wednesday’s game mid-at bat after injuring himself on a swing. The diagnosis for the i.l. placement is strained left wrist tendon, but as of yet there’s no word on how long he is expected to be out. Bubba Thompson is up for the time being, but likely will return to Round Rock if Corey Seager is activated early next week, as is expected.

Sborz spent the minimum 15 days on the injured list with a biceps issue. He pitched a rehab game two days ago, and so I think he was expected to be activated today. White was called up last Sunday to provide the Rangers with some length out of the bullpen, particularly with Cody Bradford taking a bulk role on Tuesday. He ended up pitching a couple of innings on Wednesday to finish out the Rangers’ win over the Astros.

UPDATE — Per the beats, Heim will spend the next 2-3 weeks with his wrist in a splint, after which he will see where things stand and if he can play through whatever pain there is. If not, he would likely have season-ending surgery.