60-44 - Rangers silenced in San Diego with 7-1 loss to Padres

The Texas Rangers scored one run but the San Diego Padres scored seven runs.

I couldn’t figure out why the Padres have been bad this season before tonight’s game and I definitely don’t know now. If this game was supposed to provide clues for why they’re circling below .500 and fourth in their division, it didn’t.

You had to figure, after as emotional as things got in Houston, that perhaps the Rangers were due to seem a little listless tonight. When you consider that they also got the news earlier today that they will be without the best catcher in baseball for potentially the rest of the season, they indeed came out flat and left flattened.

Oh well, at least the Astros also lost.

Player of the Game: Congratulations to Spencer Howard for throwing two scoreless innings on his birthday.

Up Next: Perhaps Texas will experience why the Padres are bad in the second game of this series as they turn to LHP Martin Perez to battle RHP Yu Darvish.

Saturday evening’s first pitch from Petco Park is scheduled for 7:40 pm CT and will be aired on BS Southwest.