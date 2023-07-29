Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers got smacked by the Padres last night.

Kennedi Landry writes about Texas going from wild to mild.

Evan Grant points out the irony that games like that aren’t gonna encourage the Padres to sell at the deadline.

Elsewhere, the Rangers are in contingency plan mode at catcher after losing All-Star Jonah Heim for 2-3 weeks, and possibly the season.

Jeff Wilson says prepare for the Rangers’ farm system to look a lot different post-deadline.

Grant writes that Texas is involved with virtually every arm on the market, but none would move the needle like longtime ace/nemesis Justin Verlander.

And the Rangers are apparently in “aggressive pursuit” of Cardinals closer Jordan Hicks.

That’s all for this morning, The Rangers play on against the Padres tonight at 7:40 with our old pal Yu Darvish on the mound for San Diego.

Have a good weekend!