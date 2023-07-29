Minor league update for 7/28/23

Joseph Montalvo started for Down East, allowing four runs in four innings, striking out five and walking two.

Ian Moller homered and walked. Anthony Gutierrez had a hit, two walks and a stolen base. Gleider Figuereo was 2 for 5 with a double. Zion Bannister homered. Jojo Blackmon was 2 for 4 with a homer, a walk and a stolen base.

Down East box score

Hickory starter Emiliano Teodo got rocked, giving up seven runs on five hits — including two homers — and five walks in 2.2 IP, striking out four. Gavin Collyer struck out two and walked one in a scoreless inning.

Cam Cauley had a double. Tucker Mitchell and Maximo Acosta each singled.

Hickory box score

Michael Brewer gave up two runs in 0.2 IP for Frisco, walking one and striking out one. Justin Slaten retired the one batter he faced.

Evan Carter doubled. Luisangela Acuna was 2 for 6 with a double and a stolen base. Thomas Saggese was 3 for 5 with a stolen base. Aaron Zavala had two walks and was hit by a pitch.

Frisco box score

Glenn Otto started for Round Rock and went four innings, allowing four runs on a three run homer and a solo homer, walking one and striking out three. Jonathan Hernandez walked two and struck out two in a scoreless inning. Danny Duffy walked two and struck out two while allowing two runs in 1.1 IP.

Dustin Harris, Justin Foscue and J.P. Martinez all had one hit apiece.

Round Rock box score

In our Sebastian Walcott and Wyatt Langford Watch, Sebastian Walcott was 0 for 5 with a walk and three Ks. Wyatt Langford was 2 for 5 with two doubles.

ACL Rangers box score