Rangers acquire Kevin Plawecki

The Texas acquired veteran catcher Kevin Plawecki from the San Diego Padres in exchange for cash considerations, the team announced last night. Plawecki, who had been with the Padres’ AAA team, has been assigned to AAA Round Rock.

The Rangers were in need of catching depth after Jonah Heim landed on the injured list yesterday with a wrist injury which could keep him out for the rest of the season. There is not anyone at Round Rock who the team would feel comfortable turning to if either Mitch Garver or Sam Huff went down.

You may recall that the Rangers signed Plawecki late in 2022 after he was released by the Boston Red Sox, apparently with an eye to him possibly being a backup in 2023. Plawecki ended up not re-signing with Texas, but now that Texas needs some catching depth, he is back in the organization.

Plawecki is not on the 40 man roster so no move there was necessary.