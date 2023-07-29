Scherzer to the Rangers for Acuna, pending Max’s approval

MLB Trade Rumors: Headway is being made on a trade of Max Scherzer from the New York Mets to the Texas Rangers, per multiple reports. The Mets veteran said after yesterday’s game that, after the trade of closer David Robertson to the Miami Marlins, he wanted to talk to management about “everything.”

Scherzer has had some issues this year, putting up a 4.01 ERA (good for a 103 ERA+) and a 4.73 FIP while also serving a suspension for sticky stuff. He has seemed to have some problems adjusting to the pitch clock, and has allowed the most home runs in the National League. The 39 year old does have a stellar track record and has been a big time postseason performer, though. He is making $43.3 million this year and has a player option for 2024 for the same amount.

Sebastian Walcott, the 17 year old shortstop who has started showing up on top 100 lists, was pulled in the fourth inning of the ACL Rangers game today. Reports are it is not injury related. One would not expect this version of Scherzer, with his contract, to command a return like Walcott. This is something to keep an eye on.

UPDATE — Jon Heyman says the deal has been agreed upon and is awaiting Scherzer’s approval. Scherzer has a no trade clause.

UPDATE II — Per reports. Walcott was pulled for disciplinary reasons, not because he is part of this deal

UPDATE III — Andy Martino says Scherzer will waive his no trade clause, but there are still financial issues to address before the deal is finalized. I’m guessing the Mets are sending a whole lot of money in the deal in an effort to essentially buy prospects from the Rangers as part of this.

UPDATE IV — Luisangel Acuna and Thomas Saggese are not in Frisco’s lineup. Per Martino, Acuna would be going to the Mets in the Scherzer deal, but not Saggese.

UPDATE V — Mark Feinsand now says the deal is “on hold” while the two sides work on financial issues.

UPDATE VI — And now Feinsand says Scherzer hasn’t waived his no trade clause as of now, and “the saga is far from over.”

UPDATE VII — Per Jon Heyman, the sticking point in the deal is that the Rangers want Scherzer’s 2024 player option to become guaranteed (or, if you will, for him to officially opt in now). Presumably the Mets would be subsidizing a very large portion of the 2024 salary, and the Rangers are not willing to part with Acuna without knowing Scherzer will be around, and at a salary the Mets are paying a large part of, next year.