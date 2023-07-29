Scherzer deal done, per Passan

Max Scherzer trade rumor update: the Texas Rangers and the New York Mets have reportedly agreed on a deal that would send Max Scherzer to the Rangers. It has been reported that AA shortstop Luisangel Acuna would be part of the deal, with the Mets paying a significant portion of Scherzer’s remaining pro-rated portion of his $43.3M 2023 salary, as well as a big chunk of his 2024 salary, should Scherzer exercise his $43.3M player option for next year.

There are conflicting reports on whether Scherzer has waived his no-trade clause. However, according to Jon Heyman, the main hold up is that the Rangers want Scherzer’s 2024 deal to become guaranteed, while Scherzer wants the flexibility to opt out after the season. While Scherzer is not likely to match the $43.3 million provided for in his player option if he hits the open market, he’s made a ton of money over his career, and likely wants the freedom to have control over where he pitches next year.

The Rangers, of course, don’t want to give up Acuna and get just two months of Scherzer.

And when I was about to hit publish on this post Jeff Passan tweeted that the trade is done, so apparently that has been worked out.

UPDATE — The Rangers are paying $22.5M to Scherzer through next season, it is being reported. That means the Mets are paying roughly $35 million, which is the price to get Acuna.

And the Mets weren’t going to deal Scherzer except in a deal like this, where they paid a lot of Scherzer’s contract and got a really good prospect back.