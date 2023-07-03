Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Kennedi Landry writes that the Texas Rangers got a solid performance from Andrew Heaney but not a win against the Astros.

Evan Grant writes that, despite a charmed first half, the Rangers are letting Houston hang around.

Jeff Wilson writes that Aroldis Chapman was a good start but there are bigger deals that the Rangers should jump on this month.

Grant writes that Adolis Garcia and Nathan Eovaldi join the four voted-in starters to give the Rangers the most All-Stars in the American League.

Landry notes that the six Texas All-Stars are the most for the franchise since they sent eight to the Midsummer Classic back in 2012.

Sarah Langs has plenty of facts about the unveiled All-Star rosters, including many on the swarm of Rangers.

Manny Randhawa writes that Jonah Heim and Josh Jung were two of the more unlikely All-Stars this season.

The DMN scopes out the mock drafts that are out there with many of them having the Rangers choosing between prep outfielders Max Clark and Walker Jenkins.

Dayn Perry hands down an A+ first half grade for the Rangers after being the third quickest team to 50 wins this season.

And, R.J. Coyle (:)) takes a look at where things stand in the American League playoff picture with one half of the season in the books.

Have a nice day!