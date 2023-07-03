Texas Rangers lineup for July 3, 2023 against the Houston Astros: starting pitchers are Martin Perez for the Rangers and Cristian Javier for the Astros.

The Texas Rangers take on the Houston Astros in a day game today, the final home game for the Rangers before the All Star Break. We have more Josh Smith, DH, today, as well as the Jankster in the outfield.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Heim — C

Jankowski — LF

Taveras — CF

Smith — DH

1:05 p.m. Cental start time. Rangers are favorites at -135.