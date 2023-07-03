50-35 - Rangers drop finale in brutal fashion 12-11

The Texas Rangers scored eleven runs but the Houston Astros scored twelve runs.

Tough, familiar scenes at The Shed. Give me a 10-2 loss that I’ve washed my hands of emotionally by the 4th inning any day over hours of hope ripped away at the last moment by a bullpen that never fails to exterminate joy.

Player of the Game: Hey Travis Jankowski hit his first homer of the year. Nice going, Fred.

Up Next: No rest for these Rangers as they immediately open a series against the Red Sox tomorrow afternoon with neither team offering a probable just yet.

First pitch in the Independence Day opener from Fenway Park is scheduled for 12:35 pm CT and will be aired on BS Southwest.