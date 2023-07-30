Minor league update for 7/29/23

Brock Porter started for Down East, throwing three shutout innings, striking out six and walking two. Adrian Rodriguez allowed a run in one inning. Bubba Hoopii-Tuionetoa threw two shutout innings, striking out two and walking one.

Ian Moller was 2 for 5 with a stolen base. Gleider Figuereo had a pair of hits and a stolen base. Anthony Gutierrez had a double and a stolen base.

Down East box score

Hickory had a rain-shortened game that was called after five innings. Larson Kindreich walked five in 1.1 IP, allowing two runs and striking out three.

Abi Ortiz was 2 for 3 with a homer. Cam Cauley was 1 for 2 with a double, a walk and a stolen base. Tucker Mitchell homered. Maximo Acosta doubled. Cody Freeman had a hit and a walk.

Hickory box score

Dane Acker started for Frisco and went three innings, allowing one unearned run on three walks and no hits, striking out five. Robby Ahlstrom struck out four and walked one in two innings, giving up a two run homer.

Aaron Zavala had a hit and a walk. Evan Carter had a walk and a stolen base.

Frisco box score

For Round Rock, Grant Anderson struck out one in a shutout inning. Ian Kennedy allowed a run on a hit and two walks in an inning. John King allowed a run in 0.1 IP.

Dustin Harris had a hit. Davis Wendzel had a hit and a stolen base. Blaine Crim had a hit and a walk.

Round Rock box score

In our Sebastian Walcott and Wyatt Langford Watch, Sebastian Walcott struck out twice before being lifted for what is being reported is neither an injury-related nor a trade-related reason. Wyatt Langford was 0 for 4 with a K.

ACL Rangers box score