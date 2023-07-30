Sunday morning Rangers things

Good morning, folks...

The Texas Rangers lost to the San Diego Padres by a score of 4-0 yesterday.

Evan Grant’s game story talks about the Rangers’ offense struggling against Yu Darvish.

The big story from yesterday, of course, was the Rangers trading for Max Scherzer.

Evan Grant writes that the Scherzer deal (which has still not officially been announced) has the Rangers looking for someone to anchor the rotation.

Jeff Wilson breaks down the details of the Scherzer deal.

R.J. Coyle provides 10 things to know about Max Scherzer.

Over at Fangraphs Dan Szymborski takes a look at what ZiPS projects for this deal. Also at Fangraphs, Michael Baumann looks at a deal that he describes as involving “about as big a name as you’ll see move” at this year’s deadline.

Ken Rosenthal weighs in on the Scherzer trade. So does Keith Law, who sees this as a “no-brainer” for the Rangers.

Bradford Doolittle of ESPN gives the Rangers a B+ for the Scherzer deal.

In non-Scherzer news, Corey Seager could start swinging a bat again on Monday after getting a cortisone shot on Friday.

Nathan Eovaldi will not start on Sunday as he continues to deal with soreness in his elbow, though an MRI showed no structural damage.