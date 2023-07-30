Scherzer trade is official

The Texas Rangers have traded for Max Scherzer from the New York Mets in exchange for Luisangel Acuna, it has been announced. The Rangers are also getting cash considerations. The trade is officially official. Both players were already on the 40 man roster so no move is necessary there. The Rangers will presumably make a move between now and Tuesday, when I expect Scherzer will officially report, to clear a spot on the active roster.

The news broke yesterday that the deal had been agreed to, that Max Scherzer was waiving his no-trade clause, and that he was officially exercising his 2024 player option for $43.3 million. The Mets are sending roughly $35 million to Texas in this deal, which means the total financial outlay for the Rangers towards Scherzer through next year will be $22.5 million. Knowing that Scherzer would be around for 2024 was a key aspect of this for the Rangers, it appears, as they would not want to give up Acuna only to see Scherzer walk after 2023.

Scherzer has had a down year thusfar, putting up a 4.01 ERA and 4.73 FIP through 107.2 innings over 19 starts, with his K rate dropping from previous years while his walk and home run rates have gone up. The 39 year old does have a 3.67 xERA, which is encouraging, and he has a history and good relationship with Rangers pitching coach Mike Maddux.

The Rangers are getting a guy who has pitched like a #3/#4 starter this year, but who is a future Hall of Famer with a lot of postseason experience. I will offer up more extensive thoughts on this in the near future.