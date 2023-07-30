Eovaldi to i.l., Anderson recalled

The Texas Rangers have placed pitcher Nathan Eovaldi on the 15 day injured list with forearm soreness, the team has announced. To take his place on the active, roster, the Rangers have called up reliever Grant Anderson from AAA Round Rock.

Eovaldi has made just one start in the second half, a six inning, 0 run outing against Tampa on July 18. His velocity was down, however, and the Rangers opted to skip his turn in the rotation earlier this week in Houston. While Eovaldi was expected to pitch today against San Diego, the team announced yesterday he would not make that start after all. An MRI showed no structural damage, per Bruce Bochy, but Eovaldi is still dealing with soreness near his elbow.

Eovaldi will be eligible to return on August 11, and hopefully he will actually be ready to go then. In the meantime, Max Scherzer essentially replaces Eovaldi in the rotation for the time being.