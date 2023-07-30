60-46 - Rangers succumb to sweep in San Diego with 5-3 loss

The Texas Rangers scored three runs but the San Diego Padres scored five runs.

Well, if you believe that the Padres are actually good but have just been unfortunate during a strange 2023 season, the Rangers certainly did some course correcting this weekend.

After getting swept by the unsolvable conundrum that is the Padres, the Rangers finish the month of July at 11-13.

But, hey, the Astros also lost so the Rangers remain in sole possession of first place for yet another day.

Player of the Game: The haunting reality of life without Jonah Heim.

Up Next: The Rangers get a rare Monday off before beginning August with a series against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday at The Shed.