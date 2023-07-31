Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Everyone is ignoring the weekend series in San Diego where the Texas Rangers got swept as Kennedi Landry writes about Texas landing Jordan Montgomery and Chris Stratton from St. Louis.

Evan Grant writes that the Rangers are living by the “you can never have too much pitching” mantra with a second big trade for pitching.

Jeff Wilson takes a look at the deal that brings two Cardinals rentals to help overhaul the pitching staff.

Matt Fisher writes that the Montgomery trade is the latest example of the Chris Young Rangers being all in.

At FanGraphs, Ben Clemens analyzes what the Rangers accomplished with the trade for Montgomery and Stratton.

Keith Law rates the return for St. Louis highly which allowed Texas to land one of the best starters on the market, by his estimation.

R.J. Anderson hands the Rangers an ‘A’ grade for significantly upgrading the pitching without blowing up the farm.

Grant ponders if it’s time to bolster a lineup that scored four runs in San Diego now that the Rangers have shored up the pitching staff.

Landry writes about the catcher situation after the Rangers appeared to really miss Jonah Heim over the weekend.

Jared Sandler gives his thoughts on the Rangers landing another former Cy Young winner formerly with the Mets.

And, R.J. Coyle reminds us that, in case you forget, the Rangers did indeed trade for Max Scherzer.

Have a nice day!