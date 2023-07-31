Minor league update for 7/30/23

For Down East, Kai Wynyard went two shutout innings, striking out three. Brayan Mendoza allowed a run in four innings, striking out six and walking two.

Ian Moller had a hit, a walk and a stolen base. Anthony Gutierrez was 2 for 4 with a double. Zion Bannister had a pair of hits.

Down East box score

Winston Santos started for Hickory and allowed three runs in 2.2 IP, walking one, striking out four and allowing a pair of homers. Gavin Collyer allowed a solo homer and struck out a batter.

Abi Ortiz had a hit. Cam Cauley had a hit, a walk and a stolen base. Tucker Mitchell had a walk.

Hickory box score

Matt Bush pitched two shutout innings for Frisco, stirking out two. Justin Slaten allowed three runs in an inning, striking out two and walking one. Antoine Kelly struck out two in a scoreless inning.

Frisco box score

Daniel Robert struck out two in two scoreless innings in a start for Round Rock. Cole Winn allowed four runs in 3.1 IP, walking one, striking out four and allowing a homer. Marc Church allowed a pair of runs in 0.2 IP, striking out one. Alex Speas threw a scoreless inning, walking one.

Blaine Crim was 3 for 4 with a double and a homer. J.P. Martinez was 2 for 3 with a walk, a stolen base and a homer. Justin Foscue had a hit. Jonathan Ornelas had a walk and a stolen base.

Round Rock box score