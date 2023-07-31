 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Grade the Max Scherzer trade

What grade do you give the Texas Rangers for the Max Scherzer trade?

By Adam J. Morris
Washington Nationals v New York Mets Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Max Scherzer is officially a member of your Texas Rangers.

Still feels weird to say, doesn’t it?

Over the weekend, the Rangers made a trade with the New York Mets that brought future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer to Arlington in exchange for AA infielder Luisangel Acuna, a consensus top 100 prospect. As part of the deal, the Mets are kicking in a whole bunch of money, and Scherzer has exercised his 2024 player option, with the net result being that the Rangers have Scherzer through next year at a total cost of $22.5 million.

Now that it has sunk in, I ask you, folks of Lone Star Ball — what grade do you give this deal?

Vote below...

Loading comments...