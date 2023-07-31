Grade the Max Scherzer trade

Max Scherzer is officially a member of your Texas Rangers.
Still feels weird to say, doesn’t it?
Over the weekend, the Rangers made a trade with the New York Mets that brought future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer to Arlington in exchange for AA infielder Luisangel Acuna, a consensus top 100 prospect. As part of the deal, the Mets are kicking in a whole bunch of money, and Scherzer has exercised his 2024 player option, with the net result being that the Rangers have Scherzer through next year at a total cost of $22.5 million.
Now that it has sunk in, I ask you, folks of Lone Star Ball — what grade do you give this deal?
Vote below...
Poll
What grade do you give to the Rangers for the Max Scherzer trade?
