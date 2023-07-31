Grade the Jordan Montgomery trade

The Rangers had a busy weekend. Not only did they acquire Max Scherzer to shore up their rotation, they also made a deal with the Cardinals to get starter Jordan Montgomery and reliever Chris Stratton.

You want the Rangers to trade for pitchers? The Rangers have traded for pitchers.

The official deal is Jordan Montgomery, Chris Stratton and international bonus pool money to the Rangers in exchange for Thomas Saggese, T.K. Roby and John King. Montgomery joins the rotation, Stratton the bullpen. Both pitchers are free agents after the 2023 season, so they are pure rentals.

