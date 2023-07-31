M’s send Sewald to Arizona

The Seattle Mariners are trading closer Paul Sewald to the Arizona Diamondbacks, per multiple reports. The Mariners are receiving infielder Josh Rojas, outfielder Dominic Canzone and minor league infielder Ryan Bliss.

Sewald, 33, is not eligible for free agency until after next season despite being in his mid-30s. He has been a successful reliever the past few seasons, and there has been increasing buzz the past week or so about the Mariners possibly dealing him, despite the fact they are just half a game behind Anaheim, who are buyers.

The package they are getting is kind of weird. Rojas is a 29 year old third baseman who, after back-to-back years of mid-700 OPSs, is rocking a 589 OPS this year. Canzone, who turns 26 in a couple of weeks, was the D-Backs 13th ranked prospect on BA’s mid season list, and profiles as a corner outfielder who can hit a little, though maybe not enough to be a regular. Bliss, 24, was a second round pick out of Auburn in 2021. He plays second base, mashed at AA this year, and earned a promotion to AAA, where he’s struggled.