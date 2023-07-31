Scherzer to debut on Thursday

Max Scherzer will be making his first start as a member of the Texas Rangers on Thursday, the team announced today. That August 3 game will be a 1:05 p.m. start in the series finale against the Chicago White Sox.

Andrew Heaney has been announced as Tuesday’s starter. Wednesday’s starter is currently TBA. Jordan Montgomery last pitched on July 28, so Wednesday would be when he would pitch on normal rest. The organization may want to get him in and visit with him before determining whether to have him make that start versus getting a little extra rest. Other options would be Jon Gray, who hasn’t pitched since Monday, July 24, or Dane Dunning.

With Scherzer, Montgomery and Chris Stratton being added to the active roster tomorrow, the Rangers will need to make three moves to clear roster spots. The Rangers cannot drop a position player to make room for one of them, as they are already at their 13 pitcher maximum on the roster.