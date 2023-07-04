2023 Rangers Recap: Week 14

2023 Season Record: 50-34

2023 Series Record: 17-7-2

GAME 78: 2-7 Loss vs Detroit Tigers

When the starter for the Tigers got two outs in the first inning and then had to leave the game, it was looking like it was going to be a rough series for them, especially with it being a four game one at that. And when the relief pitcher came in and then only got two outs in the second before leaving the game, it started to feel like the Rangers were just going to need to do the absolute bare minimum to win games and Detroit was just going to wear down their pitching on their own.

That was not the case.

In fact, it’s almost like Texas thought doing the bare minimum was the same as doing nothing. The theme of leaving runners on base continued from the week before. Leaving nine on base and going 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

GAME 79: 8-3 Win vs Detroit Tigers

Whoever had the Rangers voodoo dolls, finally let up for this game. With a three run sixth inning and a five run eighth inning, the fun Rangers were back!

Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, Nathaniel Lowe, and Ezequiel Duran each had multi-hit nights.

GAME 80: 10-2 Win vs Detroit Tigers

Dane Dunning had himself a NIGHT! Pitch number 98 nearly ended the game and gave Dunning a Maddux alas, Andy Ibanez beat out the throw to first. Then two pitches later, the shoutout was over, the Maddux was over, and so was the complete game for Dunning.

Still, a career high 8.2 innings and an extremely dominant start by Dunning was something to behold however, giving up two runs on on four hits, no walks, and striking out 10 is fantastic but still doesn’t feel like it like it does justice to how grate Dunning looked.

GAME 81: 5-8 Loss vs Detroit Tigers

Once again, the Tigers starting pitcher had to leave the game because of an injury, and once again, Texas couldn’t capitalize on a bleak pitching staff.

Cody Bradford started the game for the Rangers, pushing the rotation back a day to align better for the weekend series against the Astros, and did well for essentially a bullpen game. He went 4.1 innings and gave up three runs on four hits and three walks and striking out eight.

It was also announced the Rangers would have four starters in the All-Star game.

if you handed me rosters of the texas rangers just from 2010-2023 and told me to pick the team that got the most all-star starters, i don’t think 2023 would’ve been in my top three guesses https://t.co/WdrOBaqvZ3 — Morgan Price (@morganprice) June 29, 2023

GAME 82: 3-5 Loss vs Houston Astros

Until the sixth inning when the Astros were able to score three runs to take the lead, it looked like the Rangers were going to, at the very least, hold onto a 3-2 lead if not add more to it. But once Houston got those three runs to take the lead, Texas fizzled.

Jon Gray went six innings and gave up five runs on seven hits and two walks and struck out four.

GAME 83: 5-2 Win vs Houston Astros

Much like Dunning two nights prior, Nathan Eovaldi deserved the shut out here. And honestly way more run support than he got. The Rangers were 4-for-22 with runners in scoring position.

Eovaldi went seven innings and gave up zero runs on two hits and four walks.

All-Stars Semien and Jonah Heim each had a three hit game.

GAME 84: 3-5 Loss vs Houston Astros

After holding onto a 1-0 lead through five innings, the Rangers fell short once again.

This time due to Josh Sborz who gave up three runs on two hits and two walks in the eighth inning.

Andrew Heaney went five scoreless innings giving up just three hits and a walk and striking out eight.

GAME 85: 11-12 Loss vs Houston Astros

Martin Perez did not have a good day. Giving up back-to-back home runs to start off the second and then a one-out grand slam, he was pulled with the Rangers very quickly down 6-0.

And much like the last time the Rangers made a comeback in the weekend series where I had already had my recap written, they made a comeback in the 8th inning to make it 11-10.

don’t worry guys, i’m about to write today’s game recap so they’ll make a comeback in the 8th inning — Morgan Price (@morganprice) July 3, 2023

Well they tried to until The Experience known as Texas’s closer, Will Smith, showed up and gave up two runs in the top of the 9th.

So instead the Rangers lose the series and the game.