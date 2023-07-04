Independence Day Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Kennedi Landry writes that the Texas Rangers didn’t win yesterday.

Jeff Wilson’s newsletter is basically just a daily recounting of how the bullpen ruined our day.

Matt Fisher writes that the Rangers let the Astros back into the AL West race instead of burying them.

Shawn McFarland writes that there’s no time to dwell on yesterday’s loss.

Marcus Semien is the first half MVP for the Rangers according to ESPN’s Bradford Doolittle.

Jay Jaffe takes on analysis of the Aroldis Chapman trade over at FanGraphs.

Kiley McDaniel profiles what each team might be looking to accomplish at the MLB draft.

The MLB dot com writers debate which pitcher should start the All-Star game with Nathan Eovaldi in the mix.

And, MLB has a guy nicknamed El Bombi waiting for an invite to their home run hitting competition. He’ll even be at the venue at the same time, as, you know, an All-Star.

Have a nice freedom day!