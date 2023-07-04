Minor league update for 7/3/23

Down East starter Dylan MacLean had a very nice outing, throwing five shutout innings, striking out four and walking one. D.J. McCarty followed him up with three shutout innings, striking out one.

Danyer Cueva had a double. Cam Cauley had a pair of walks and a stolen base. Anthony Gutierrez had a hit and a stolen base. Tommy Specht and Gleider Figuereo each had a hit.

Down East box score

Dane Acker made his AA debut for Frisco, allowing three runs in four innings, striking out five and walking one.

Evan Carter was 3 for 4 with a walk and a homer. Aaron Zavala had a double and a walk. Thomas Saggese and Luisangel Acuna each had a hit.

Frisco box score

Alex Speas allowed two runs in 1.1 IP for Round Rock, striking out two and giving up a homer. Daniel Robert allowed a run in 0.2 IP. Ian Kennedy retired the one batter he faced.

J.P. Martinez homered and had two walks. Sam Huff, Dustin Harris, Jonathan Ornelas and Justin Foscue each had a hit and a walk. Bubba Thompson had a double.

Round Rock box score