Texas Rangers lineup for July 4, 2023 against the Boston Red Sox: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Brennan Bernardino for the BoSox.

Texas begins a six game road trip this afternoon that will take them to the All Star Break. Jonah Heim is getting a day off, and the Gross Man is getting a start.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Jung — 3B

Garcia — RF

Lowe — 1B

Duran — DH

Garver — C

Grossman — LF

Taveras — CF

12:35 p.m. Central start time. Texas is the favorite at -120.