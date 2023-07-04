Texas Rangers lineup for July 4, 2023 against the Boston Red Sox: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Brennan Bernardino for the BoSox.
Texas begins a six game road trip this afternoon that will take them to the All Star Break. Jonah Heim is getting a day off, and the Gross Man is getting a start.
The lineup:
Semien — 2B
Seager — SS
Jung — 3B
Garcia — RF
Lowe — 1B
Duran — DH
Garver — C
Grossman — LF
Taveras — CF
12:35 p.m. Central start time. Texas is the favorite at -120.
