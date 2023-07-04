51-35 - Garver carves up Bosox in series-opening win for Rangers

The Texas Rangers scored six runs while the Boston Red Sox scored two runs.

One benefit from the ultra swift turnaround for Texas today was not having to sit and stew about yesterday’s atrocity.

That said, an inning into this game and it was 1-0 Boston which, with the Red Sox leaning on their bullpen today without a starting pitcher available, was deep sigh inducing. Road Dane Dunning and an opponent opting for bullpen game? The Rangers were surely doomed.

Mitch Garver — spelling All-Star starter Jonah Heim behind the dish — was having none of it, however. Garver connected for his first big fly since June 3, a three-run dong to center field which made it 3-1 in the 2nd. Texas was virtually never threatened from that point on, unless you count a near two-hour rain delay because Boston’s a poverty franchise without a roof for their creaky ballpark.

Dunning ultimately did his part as well. One start after nearly tossing a complete game shutout, the new road warrior gave the Rangers six innings of one run ball on six hits and one walk while garnering four strikeouts.

Happy Fourth!

Player of the Game: Garver hadn’t really been doing much at the plate since his returning from the IL a little over a month ago but today he carried Texas as the Red Sox couldn’t get him out in four appearances.

Garver finished 2-for-2 with the homer and a double and two walks. Garver also scored twice and drove in four of the Rangers’ six runs.

Up Next: The Rangers and Red Sox play under the lights with RHP Jon Gray set to pitch for Texas opposite RHP Brayan Bello for Boston.

The Wednesday evening first pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 6:10 pm CT and will be aired on BS Southwest.