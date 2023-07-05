Minor league update for 7/4/23

Brayan Mendoza started for Down East, going four innings, allowing two runs, walking one and striking out three. Wyatt Sparks struck out two and walked one in two shutout innings.

Anthony Gutierrez had a hit. Ian Moller, Cam Cauley and Tommy Specht each had a walk.

Down East box score

Jose Corniell continues to roll post-promotion, going five innings for Hickory, striking out three, walking two and allowing a run.

Cody Freeman homered. Daniel Mateo was 4 for 6 with two doubles. Yosy Galan had a pair of doubles. Tucker Mitchell had a hit. Maximo Acosta had a hit and a walk.

Hickory won this game for their 13th win in a row. In May, Hickory lost 13 in a row.

Hickory box score

Josh Stephan made his AA debut for Frisco, allowing two runs in 4.1 IP, striking out five and walking one before leaving the game due to back stiffness. Jose Leclerc, continuing his rehab assignment, allowed a solo home run and struck out one in an inning. Michael Brewer threw a shutout inning. Antoine Kelly struck out two in a shutout inning.

Luisangel Acuna had three hits. Thomas Saggese had a hit, a walk and a stolen base. Evan Carter had a hit. Aaron Zavala had a hit and a walk.

Frisco box score

Owen White started for Round Rock and threw five shutout innings, striking out three and walking one. Spencer Howard struck out four and walked one in two shutout innings. Jonathan Hernandez struck out one and walked one in a scoreless inning.

Round Rock box score