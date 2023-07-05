Wednesday morning Rangers things

The Texas Rangers beat the Boston Red Sox yesterday by a score of 6-2.

Evan Grant writes that Mitch Garver continued his trend of hitting well when he’s behind the plate.

Andrew Heaney is on paternity leave, and the Rangers could, in connection with that, shuffle their weekend rotation.

Newly acquired Aroldis Chapman could close games for the Rangers from time to time, according to manager Bruce Bochy.

Marcus Semien has, per the Athletic, made himself at home with the Rangers.

Shawn McFarland asks if Dane Dunning is one of the A.L.’s best pitchers in 2023.

The MLB Draft is just a few days away, and the DMN looks at where each of the Rangers’ 2022 draft picks is now.

Jeff Wilson’s Wednesday newsletter looks at yesterday’s victory, the Angels’ recent injury issues, and Josh Stephan’s AA debut.