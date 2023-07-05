Game 87 Game Day Thread - Texas Rangers @ Boston Red Sox

Texas Rangers @ Boston Red Sox
Wednesday, July 05, 2023, 6:10 PM CT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)
Fenway Park
RHP Jon Gray vs. RHP Brayan Bello
Today's Lineups
|RANGERS
|RED SOX
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Jarren Duran - LF
|Corey Seager - SS
|Masataka Yoshida - DH
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Justin Turner - 1B
|Adolis Garcia - RF
|Rafael Devers - 3B
|Josh Jung - 3B
|Alex Verdugo - RF
|Jonah Heim - C
|Adam Duvall - CF
|Mitch Garver - DH
|Christian Arroyo - 2B
|Robbie Grossman - LF
|David Hamilton - SS
|Travis Jankowski - CF
|Connor Wong - C
|Jon Gray - RHP
|Brayan Bello - RHP
Go Rangers!
