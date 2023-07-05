 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 87 Game Day Thread - Texas Rangers @ Boston Red Sox

Seeking a series win

By ghostofErikThompson
Texas Rangers v Boston Red Sox Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images

Texas Rangers @ Boston Red Sox

Wednesday, July 05, 2023, 6:10 PM CT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

Fenway Park

RHP Jon Gray vs. RHP Brayan Bello

Today's Lineups

RANGERS RED SOX
Marcus Semien - 2B Jarren Duran - LF
Corey Seager - SS Masataka Yoshida - DH
Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Justin Turner - 1B
Adolis Garcia - RF Rafael Devers - 3B
Josh Jung - 3B Alex Verdugo - RF
Jonah Heim - C Adam Duvall - CF
Mitch Garver - DH Christian Arroyo - 2B
Robbie Grossman - LF David Hamilton - SS
Travis Jankowski - CF Connor Wong - C
Jon Gray - RHP Brayan Bello - RHP

Go Rangers!

