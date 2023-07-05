51-36 - Rangers fall flat at Fenway with 4-2 loss to Red Sox

The Texas Rangers scored two runs but the Boston Red Sox scored four runs.

The Rangers and Red Sox played nine innings of baseball and the Rangers did not win because they scored fewer runs than their opposition.

Players of the Game: A two-run El Bombi home run is your highlight tonight.

Up Next: The rubber match finale will see RHP Nathan Eovaldi pitch against his old team for Texas with Boston opting for RHP Kutter Crawford.

The Thursday evening first pitch from Fenway is scheduled for 6:10 pm CT and will be aired on BS Southwest.