Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Adolis Garcia has become the latest Ranger to get an invite to participate in the home run derby, and is fired up about competing against his friend Randy Arozarena.

There will actually be three Cubans in the derby, as Luis Robert, Jr. will will be competing as the number 1 seed.

Jon Gray blames himself for yesterday’s loss at Fenway even though he’s not the one who only scored 2 runs.

Nonetheless, he’s looking to pitch well enough to inspire the offense give him more run support in the second half.

Did you know Nathan Eovaldi went to the same high school as notable beef salesman Nolan Ryan?