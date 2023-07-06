LSB Midseason Community Prospect Rankings — #13

Congratulations to Anthony Gutierrez, who won the voting to be named the #12 prospect in the LSB Midseason Community Prospect Rankings, getting just over one-third of the vote.

Our list so far:

1 — Evan Carter

2 — Owen White

3 — Luisangel Acuna

4 — Jack Leiter

5 — Brock Porter

6 — Justin Foscue

7 — Thomas Saggese

8 — Kumar Rocker

9 — Dustin Harris

10 — Sebastian Walcott

11 — Aaron Zavala

12 — Anthony Gutierrez

Because there has been a history of vote-spamming shenanigans in the rankings, I used Google Forms for the last couple of community rankings, and it worked out well, so we will use it again. You will need to include your LSB user name when you vote. If you don’t have an LSB user name, you need to use some sort of identifier. While this won’t eliminate the possibility of vote spamming, it will make it harder.

So who is the #13 prospect in the Rangers system right now?

Cast your vote below...