Leclerc activated, Barlow optioned

Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jose Leclerc has been activated from the 15 day injured list, the team announced today. To make room for him on the active roster, the team has optioned relief pitcher Joe Barlow to AAA Round Rock.

Leclerc had been placed on the injured list with a sprained ankle that he suffered shagging balls in the outfield during batting practice. If my math is right, he has been activated after the minimum 15 day stay required. Leclerc made rehab appearances for Frisco on July 2 and on July 4. He will presumably be part of the late inning mix.

Barlow had a couple of rough appearances in a row his last couple of times out, allowing two runs in 0.2 IP in a 5-2 win against Houston on July 1, and failing to retire any of hte four batters he faced against Detroit on June 29 in an 8-5 loss.