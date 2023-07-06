Texas Rangers lineup for July 6, 2023 against the Boston Red Sox: starting pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi for the Rangers and Kutter Crawford for the Red Sox.

The Rangers are taking on the Crimson Stockings of Massachusetts in an afternoon affair. The opposing pitcher is from Okeechobee, Florida, so his being named “Kutter” makes a certain amount of sense, I guess. The Gross Man is in the lineup, which I know makes everyone happy.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Heim — C

Duran — DH

Grossman — LF

Taveras — CF

6:10 p.m. Central start time. The Rangers are -140 favorites.