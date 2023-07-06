51-37 - Rangers cough up another one to drop series in Boston

The Texas Rangers scored six runs while the Boston Red Sox scored ten runs.

In a very winnable game, the Rangers didn’t do enough with runners on base with the bats in their hand. Nathan Eovaldi wasn’t on and couldn’t go deep in the game which meant plenty of opportunities for this terrible bullpen to be terrible with terrible decisions regarding inexplicable usage. There you go.

Player of the Game: None of these people.

Up Next: The Rangers mercifully begin their final series of the first half against the Nationals where LHP Cody Bradford will once again step into the rotation for Texas opposite RHP Trevor Williams for Washington.

The Friday evening first pitch from Nationals Park is scheduled for 6:05 PM CT and will be shown on BS Southwest.