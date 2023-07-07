Friday morning Rangers links

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers lost 10-6 last night to the Boston Red Sox.

The DMN’s Evan Grant writes about an atrocious seventh inning that encapsulated a whole bunch of the 2023 Rangers’ issues.

Jeff Wilson calls it an “unmitigated disaster” made worse by the Rangers failing to score the previous half inning.

MLB dot com’s Craig Forde writes on Nathan Eovaldi’s return to Fenway.

The Rangers will be doing some rotation shuffling prior to the Washington series.

Elsewhere, Jamey Newberg has his official 2023 MLB draft preview.

And the DMN takes a look back at what the Rangers have done with top 5 picks and how they’ve worked out.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers start up the final series before the All-Star break tonight against the Nationals with Cody Bradford on the hill for Texas.

Happy Friday!